Fake Call Centre Targeting US Citizens Busted In Navi Mumbai, 7 Held

Seven people were arrested for allegedly operating a fake call centre from a flat in Navi Mumbai and cheating citizens of United States of America, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), said a flat was raided in Sector 20 in Airoli on Thursday night and the seven were arrested.

"They used VOIP to make calls to US citizens and were selling them anti-virus software after telling them their e-commerce accounts had been hacked. They were forcing the victims to pay through gift cards and the money was being transferred to India through hawala channels," he said.

He said 10 laptops, two routers, eight mobile phones and four headsets have been seized, adding that all seven have been charged under IPC, Information Technology Act and Indian Telegraph Act provisions.

