Fake Doctor Arrested In Haryana's Gurugram

The Chief Minister's Flying Squad arrested a fake doctor and seized a huge quantity of medicines from a hospital being allegedly run illegally in Gurugram for the last four years.

The Chief Minister's Flying Squad arrested a fake doctor and seized a huge quantity of medicines from a hospital being allegedly run illegally in Haryana's Gurugram for the last four years, officials said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the fake doctor at the Sohna City police station, they said.

The accused has been identified as Akbar Khan, they said.

Khan was unable to produce any documents of the hospital or his doctor's degree following which he was arrested, officials said.

Inspector Dharmbir Singh, who led the raiding team, said Khan who runs the hospital without any degree or permission was handed over to the police and the medicines seized. 

