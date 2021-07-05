Fake Hate Video Case: Ghaziabad SP Details Investigation, Fresh Summons Issued To Twitter

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Ghaziabad SP (Rural) Iraj Raja on Monday detailed the chargesheet that the UP police has filed in the Loni incident and what the investigation had revealed so far. The Ghaziabad SP also weighed in on the role of social media and Twitter in the incident and how tweets by certain social media personalities had caused serious ramifications.

"We have filed a chargesheet in the first case against 11 accused who have booked under Gangster Act. SP leader Ummed Pahalwan has been booked under NSA over his Facebook Live in a separate case. As far as the investigation goes to date, no such evidence of Jai Shri Ram being forced onto the victim has come forward. He was involved in a tabeez or amulet business after which one Pravesh was upset that some bad things happened to him. Pravesh called his friends and they thrashed the old man. All have been booked and charge-sheeted," said the Ghaziabad SP.

Role of Ummed Pahalwan

Speaking on the role of Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan who has been accused of 'communalizing' the incident, the officer said, "The notorious act was to mute the video so that the real sound of what's happening doesn't come in front of everyone. Things were planned later which was seen through the Facebook Live conducted by Ummed Pahalwan and the words he used against the other community. Owing to the comments, NSA has been evoked."

"When the old man approached Ummed Pahalwan, he played an important role. He hid important facts regarding the names, places, and others. The matter would not have escalated to such a level if he did not hide facts. He wanted to take political advantage and in the local area, he wanted to show himself as a hero. Things were done mischievously," he added.

Fresh summons issued to Twitter

The Ghaziabad SP also spoke about the role that Twitter played in the entire incident after it allowed a fake video to be peddled across its platform without holding accounts responsible for the misinformation. The officer revealed that Twitter had been issued fresh summons yesterday owing to their non-cooperation.

"The general statement all ( Rana Ayub, Saba Naqvi, etc.) have given is that the things they shared were based on a news portal and they did not check the facts. We are scrutinizing it. They have a huge following, so they should be more responsible. We have issued fresh summons to Twitter yesterday. Their grievance officer has been asked to revert. Last time they did not cooperate with us," he revealed.

Twitter has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.