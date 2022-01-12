Fake Loan Gang Busted In North Delhi, 28 Arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested 28 people, including 25 women, for allegedly cheating people with fake loan scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana, officials said on Wednesday.

The racket was unearthed when a woman, a resident of Rohini Sector 5, made a complaint with police about being cheated of her money.

In her complaint, she reported receiving a call from a man named Satish who introduced himself as bank employee and offered her a loan of Rs 6 lakh under PMRGP, police said.

According to the scheme, the woman was asked only to repay Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh was supposed to be waived as subsidy.

The accused asked her to transfer Rs 21,500 to avail the loan offer, and lured by the easy terms, she transferred the amount, a senior police officer said.

Later, the accused stopped picking her calls, they said.

Upon her complaint, the details of bank accounts of the complainant as well as of the accused were checked. It was found that the cheated money was further transferred from the account of Satish Kumar to the account of Shubhan Khan, the officer said.

Police got a tip-off and conducted a raid on Tuesday at an establishment opposite GTK Depot, Ramgarh, in Jahangirpuri area from where the call centre was being operated.

A total 28 people, including 25 women, were found working there.

Yogesh Mishra, Sunita Sharma, Sushil Bharti and Vijay Bharti were identified as the masterminds behind the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang used to offer loans under the central government scheme and would cheat people online and offline, the DCP said.

The gang has cheated more than 1,000 people in the last two years amassing a huge amount and changed address frequently to escape police, he said.

Four computers, 19 mobile phones, and one laptop among other equipment were seized from the possession of the accused, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)