Fake News Led To Loss Of Lives, Migrant Crisis: Centre Tells Delhi HC Defending IT Rules

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that fake and misleading news on digital media platforms has led to the deaths of innocent people and the migrant crisis.

Centre defends new IT Rules

In its affidavit filed before the high court, the Centre said, "The consequences of fake and misleading audio-visual news on digital media has in the recent past led to deaths of innocent people on false pretexts such as in the case of rumours of child lifters, loss of lives of innocent migrant workers during the pandemic induced lockdown, risk of social strife and communal tensions in the society due to sensationalist reportage of religious congregations in the context of the pandemic, etc."

The Centre also said that the gatekeeping of news is diluted by digital media platforms as cheap internet has turned the news consumer into a "prosumer" (Consumer + Producer).

"News on online platforms has transformed the consumer into a "prosumer" i.e. Producer + Consumer. Digital forms of media allow the audiences to not only consume content, but also produce content. The "gatekeeping" function performed by the traditional news outlets has considerably diluted due to the emergence of user generated content," the affidavit filed by the Central goverment before a division venxj od the high court presided over by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh read. "With easy access to a smartphone, cheap internet data and a social media account, users not only share stories which directly impact them but also views and opinions which shape the democratic discourse. Individuals or groups can use digital media with very low barriers of entry or regulation to disseminate false, sensationalist or misleading news over the internet, which can then be rapidly transmitted among the people," the affidavit filed through Central government standing counsel Kirtiman Singh read.

Defending the legality of the new Information Technology (IT) Rules, the Centre in its affidavit stated that the new rules seek to prevent the misuse of the freedom of the press and protect the citizens from fake news in digital media space which used to be largely unregulated.

"...the IT Rules seek to prevent the misuse of the freedom of press by empowering the audience with a mechanism to raise their grievances related to the content being published by the digital news publishers through a grievance redressal mechanism with an emphasis on the self-regulatory architecture for digital news publishers, and are therefore not only within the ambit of the Act, but also fulfill the object sought to be achieved by the Act," the affidavit stated.

It also stated that there is a substantial intelligible difference between traditional media (print and TV) and digital media, and any contention that digital news publishers are similar to newspapers is flawed and superfluous.

The affidavit comes in response to the petition filed by the Quint and other digital media portals challenging the IT Rules, 2021 only in so far as they affect digital news portals, and is not with reference to ‘publishers of online curated content’, i.e., OTT media platforms or any other entities sought to be regulated by the Impugned Rules. The plea sought the court's direction to declare the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 as void and inoperative in so far as they define and apply to publishers of news and current affairs content, and Part III of the Rules, in so far as it regulates publishers of news and current affairs content, for being violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.

The plea also sought for the rules to be declared as void and inoperative in so far as they define and apply to publishers of news and current affairs content, and Part III of the Rules, in so far as it regulates publishers of news and current affairs content, for being ultra vires the Information Technology Act, 2000.



Image Credit: PTI