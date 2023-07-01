Fake Registration Permits Detected, Over 430 Pilgrims On Amarnath Yatra Face Probe In Jammu And Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has detected fake registration permits of more than 430 pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts, officials said, adding that cases have been registered and probe launched into the matter.

Three hundred and 65 people were found carrying fake registration documents in Jammu and Lakhanpur entry points in Kathua district respectively, while 68 were intercepted with such fake documents in Samba district.

Approximately 300 fake registration permits for this year's Amarnath Yatra have been detected by the district administration in Jammu along with the police on Friday, the officials said.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa said an FIR has already been registered and police investigation is underway.

She also advised the pilgrims to register only from the official website of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board or the designated registration counters installed for the purpose.

The Deputy Commissioner further urged the pilgrims to verify their registration permits in order to avoid any kind of inconvenience during the holy yatra.

In Kathua district, 65 such permits have been found fake, they said.

The administration in Kathua came to the aid of pilgrims who have been issued fake permits by some travel agency outside the Union Territory, they said.

On reaching Lakhanpur entry point on Friday, the credentials of 65 Amarnath Yatris mismatched with the Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Portal during e-KYC verification and issuance of RFID cards, they said.

The Kathua administration enquired about the fraudulent registration details and unmasked the deception to the yatris by some travel agency.

The matter was handed over to the police for taking strict action against the fraudsters to thwart such incidents, the officials said.

"Any attempt to engage in fraudulent activities or circumvent the established protocols will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," a senior officer said.

In Samba district, 68 pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra were found carrying fake registration or yatra permits in Samba district, triggering registration of an FIR, they said.

The pilgrims said their fake registration was done by Rahul Bhardwaj, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, who reportedly took Rs 7,000 per head for the same, they said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation started into it.