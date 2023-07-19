Family Friend Arrested For Murdering Ayurveda Doctor’s Daughter In Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of murder of a minor girl and the Rs 25 lakh cash loot from the house of an Ayurveda doctor. The murder and loot had taken place on Tuesday evening in Ecotec police station area. In a chase and run, the Greater Noida Police shot at the accused Pradeep Vishwas (47) who tried to escape from the police custody while being transported to the jurisdictional police station following the arrest.

Police said that while probing the murder cum loot case, the team scouring the CCTV footage wirnessed suspicious movement of Vishwas in the area and grew suspicious. He was then picked-up for questioning. Following our investigation, we spoke to the people of the area and got hold of Pradeep. His call records proved his presence around the area. Vishwas confessed to his crime after a long interrogation. He was a family friend of the Sudarshan Bairagi, an ayurveda doctor and a resident of Sector-82. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Saraswati Enclave, Purana Sutyana. Pradeep had strangulated Shilpi, looted cash while she was home alone. The father, Sudarshan Bairagi, had gone to his clinic in Sector-93, Phase-2, accompanied by his wife and two other children when Vishwas entered the house," said Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP (Central) Noida. During the interrogation, Vishwas told the police that he was in dire need of money and had sought help from Bairagi. However, the doctor had refused to help him which in turn led to the loot and the murder of doctor’s minor daughter.

When the Greater Noida was transporting the accused after completing the formalities, he attempted to flee the spot. Another police official told Republic that Vishwas had snatched a gun while trying to escape. He was warned but he didn't listen. The police officials then shot him at his leg. Police further said that to intimidate the law enforcement officials, accused began firing gunshots at the police officials. In the process, Pradeep got gun shot in the leg and got apprehended. A case has been registered and accused would be produced before the magistrate.