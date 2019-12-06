Even As Unnao Rape Survivor Fights For Her Life, Her Family Members Allege Death Threats

On Friday, the relatives of the Unnao rape survivor claimed that they had received death threats. A threat was received that their shop would be burned down. Multiple individuals including the victim’s uncle and aunt are reportedly living in fear due to these threats. The family has requested the police to provide them protection in this regard. The victim had lodged a rape case in March 2019.

Victim airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital

While she was on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case, kerosene was thrown on her and she was set ablaze. As per the police, five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore were responsible for this act. While she was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and promised that strict action would be taken against the accused. Moreover, he declared that the Unnao rape survivor would be treated on government expense. According to the doctors treating her at Safdarjung hospital, her condition is critical and there is very little chance of her survival.

Republic TV stings Unnao cop

Republic TV caught CK Tripathi, a police officer in Unnao on camera giving the benefit of doubt to five accused who allegedly set ablaze the rape survivor. He claimed that their statements were true. He stated that they found nothing abnormal after going through the statements of the accused individuals and corroborative evidence.

Tripathi remarked, "We have done a thorough investigation in the case, even scientific teams came here but we haven't found anything abnormal in this case. After going through all the statements given by the accused and his friends and the corroborative evidence it was found that they were telling the truth.”

(With ANI inputs)

