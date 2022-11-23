'Family Was Screaming For Help': Victim's Cousin Narrates Ordeal As 4 Killed In Delhi

In a horrific incident, four members of a family were stabbed to death in their residence in New Delhi's Palam area late Tuesday night. According to the sources, the accused identified as Keshav who murdered his father, mother, grandmother, and sister has now been arrested. The accused allegedly committed the act against his family members in a fit of rage.

Victim's cousin narrates the ordeal

Speaking to media persons, the victim's cousin and an eyewitness Kuldeep said, "I was returning from my shop at around 9:30. I heard my cousin sister Urvasi screaming 'help me, brother'. She was shouting for help and trying to escape from Keshav. I went to check the situation but the door was locked from inside. I called up my uncle and the Police."

"When they came, we tried to break the door. Keshav, who was inside till then said 'what are you doing?' I asked him to open the door to which he replied 'Please leave, this is our family matter'. Amid this, I heard someone jumping down. I ran downstairs and saw my cousin Keshav trying to escape on a scooter. I caught him and handed him over to the Police. We discovered that he has murdered everyone in the family," Kuldeep further said.

4 from a family stabbed to death

The ghastly incident reportedly occurred on the night of November 22. According to sources, the Palam police station received a call at around 10:30 pm from the neighbours of the victim's family. They informed the police that they heard the family members screaming. After reaching the spot, police found four members of the family died in the house. Notably, the bodies of the parents were found in the bathroom, while the sister and grandmother's bodies were in their respective bedrooms.

As per the preliminary investigations, the 25-year-old accused, who is identified as Keshav, was a drug addict and had no stable source of income. He was reportedly unemployed since Diwali this year and the family used to quarrel every day at their home. Reportedly, Keshav used a sharp object to slit their throats and stabbed the victims multiple times. The accused was under the influence of drugs when he committed the brutal crime, informed Palam police.

The police further informed that a case has been registered under section 302 (committing murder) Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway to find out the real motive behind the incident.