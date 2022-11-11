Faridkot Killing: Shooters Involved In The Murder Of Dera Sacha Sauda Follower, Identified

In a big development in Faridkot killing probe, all six shooters have been identified by the Punjab police Intel unit as well as the Delhi Police Counter-Intelligence unit. All shooters, involved in the attack on Pardeep Singh, have been identified and an investigation is underway to nab them.

#BREAKING | Big development in Faridkot killing probe. All shooters involved in the attack on Pradeep Singh have been identified. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/evZC9VMCiN — Republic (@republic) November 11, 2022

After the incident, Punjab police, with the help of CCTV footage, grabbed the pictures of the shooters and circulated them in nearby areas to identify them. However, no arrests have been made as of now by the Punjab police. According to police, the identification and motive of the shooters behind the killing of Pardeep Singh are uncertain.

Accused In 2015 Sacrilege Case Shot Dead In Punjab

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh was shot dead on Thursday morning by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Faridkot district. Pardeep Singh was accused in a 2015 sacrilege incident. Six bike-borne assailants attacked Pardeep when he was opening his shop in Kotkapura. Three other people, including Pardeep's gunman, sustained bullet injuries in the incident. The wounded were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Punjab | An incident of firing took place today where a man, Pradeep Singh, died while 3 people were injured. His security personnel did retaliatory firing too. We have received CCTV footage & have got some leads. Situation under control: Pradeep Kumar Yadav, IG, Faridkot range pic.twitter.com/P7vE7Gsq15 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

Pardeep was one of the accused in a case of theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 in Faridkot’s Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village. Notably, the sacrilege incidents in Faridkot in 2015 triggered protests in the district. Two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan while some people were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot after police fired at protesters in October 2015.

The chief of Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

As per reports, Pardeep Singh is the seventh Dera follower killed since the sacrilege case. Gurdev Singh was killed on June 13, 2016; Sat Pal Sharma and his son Ramesh Kumar Sharma were killed in Khanna’s Jaghera village on February 25, 2017; Mohinder Pal Bittu was killed in Nabha Jail on January 23, 2019; Manohar Lal was killed in Bathinda's village on January 20, 2020, and Charan Dass in Muktsar’s Bhunder village on December 3, 2021.