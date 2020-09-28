Farm Bill Protestors Set Tractor On Fire At India Gate While Chanting Pro-Congress Slogans

A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning during protests against the controversial farm laws, which have triggered demonstrations in several parts of the country. The police removed the tractor after dousing the fire.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent gave his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament last week that have led to farmer agitation in Punjab and Haryana. The agriculture bills include - Essential Commodities (Amendment) 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services Act 2020 and the Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020.

Nearly 20 people gathered at the central Delhi location around 8 am and set an old tractor on fire. According to the police, the protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans. The police are trying to identify those involved. The Punjab Youth Congress live-streamed the protest at India Gate on its official Facebook page.

Farmers protest against #FarmBills reaches national capital:



-A tractor set on #Fire by protesting farmers near India Gate #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/JRhzv4N9yC — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) September 28, 2020

READ | Farm Bills Protest: 70 RLD Workers Booked For Holding Demonstration Without Permission

Farmers' agitation continues

Protest against the three agriculture laws continued on Sunday, with farmers in Punjab sitting on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track. Farmers, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have been staging a dharna on the rail track in Punjab since last week. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will also hold a sit-in today, in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

READ | Farmers Protest Bare-chested In Amritsar Against Agri Bills

In Karnataka, farmers groups have called for a state-wide shutdown against the three farm-related bills cleared in parliament and two passed by the state assembly on Saturday. The bandh was supported by the Congress, which is in opposition in Karnataka.

The opposition has criticised the three bills terming in ‘anti-farmer’ and alleged that they were passed in violation of the rules. The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

READ | 'Rail Roko' Agitation Extended Till Sept 29 By Punjab Farmers Protesting Against Farm Bill

READ | AAP Stages Protests In 9 States Against The Farm Bills; Vows To Continue Till Rollback