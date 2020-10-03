RJD's Manoj Jha Moves SC Over Constitutional Validity Of Agriculture Laws

In a bid to challenge the constitutional validity of the three newly enacted agricultural laws, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Saturday approached the Supreme Court. The Parliament recently passed the three Bills which came into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.

Manoj Jha said that the Farm laws were "discriminatory and manifestly arbitrary" and would expose marginal farmers to exploitation by big corporates. The plea said that the legislations corporatise agriculture and ushers in an unregulated and exploitative regime,

"A farmer would not have the knowledge to negotiate the best terms with a private company. This leads to unequal bargaining position in negotiating the farm agreement with corporates and would lead to corporates monopolising the agriculture sector," it added.

In his petition, Jha contended that the Acts were passed by Parliament in "breach of the Parliamentary Rules and convention" and that the Acts were "unconstitutional on the ground that it is discriminatory" and "manifestly arbitrary" and further violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

The RJD leader also said that the price determination mechanism under new laws is only through the agreements between the corporate entities and farmers and does not stipulate that the price should not be below the minimum selling price (MSP) and does not even guarantee the price given by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

READ: Union minister slams Congress, Left parties' "vicious" campaign against Farm bills

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

READ: Pradhan slams Cong for spreading 'false information' about farm sector reforms

Nation-wide protest against farm bills

Farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu are protesting against the farm bills. Farmers in Punjab have also started a three-day rail blockade against the farm bills, squatting on tracks at many places. The farmer outfits have also decided to call an indefinite rail blockade from October 1. Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around India Gate and no gathering is allowed around the historic structure. This section prohibits the assembly of five or more people at a time. This decision was announced by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi after a group of over 15-20 people from Punjab Youth Congress on September 28 set a tractor on fire at India Gate while protesting against the new agricultural reform bills.

READ: Dharmendra Pradhan assures MSP won't be rolled back, slams Oppn over politics on Farm Laws

READ: Oppn spreading misinformation, outright lies: Union Minister Hardeep Puri on farm laws