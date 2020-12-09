Farmers' Stir: Plea in SC Seeks Guidelines To 'balance Right To Protest & Right To Movt'

Amid ongoing farmers' protest, a petition in the Supreme Court seeks direction to allow the protesting farmers to enter Delhi and prays that the top Court frames guidelines to balance a citizen's right to protest with another's right to free access & move. The plea filed on behalf of Advocate Reepak Kansal wants SC to allow the farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar. Mentioning that force was used to stop the farmers from entering Delhi, the petitioner has also demanded the top court to issue an order against the use of force and uphold the fundamental right to protest.

"Article 19 (1) (b) of the Constitution of India, provide that the right to assemble peaceably and without arms. Thereby, the right to peaceful protest is bestowed to Indian citizens by our Constitution. The groups of protesting farmers wanted to do peaceful protest at the designated place in Delhi which was not allowed by the respondents, law enforcing agencies/security forces which deployed by the respondents on the borders of Delhi or in its' respective States to stop the groups of protesting farmers," the plea states.

Farmers' meeting with Amit Shah

The crucial meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and 13 farmer leaders at the National Agricultural Science Complex in Pusa on Tuesday night failed to yield a positive outcome. Speaking to the media after the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah revealed that the Centre will send a written proposal regarding contentious points such as the APMC and the SDM's powers. Reportedly, Shah asked the farmers' representatives to mull over the proposal and get back to the Union government.

He lamented that the Union government had wasted so many months in sending such a proposal. Moreover, Mollah revealed that the Centre was not ready to repeal the three farm laws. Expressing his disappointment at this development, he opined that the chances of the farmers' unions attending another meeting called by the Centre were bleak. At the same time, he mentioned that the farmers' unions will discuss the government's proposal at the Singhu border on Wednesday and clarify their position subsequently.

