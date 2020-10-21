Farooq Abdullah Appears Before ED Again In Connection With JKCA Money Laundering Case

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second time this week, for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The 82-year-old was questioned for over six hours on October 19 in the case. After the questioning on Monday, Abdullah had said he was not worried and would cooperate in the probe. The last round of questioning took place four days after Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream political parties, including the NC and the PDP, met at Abdullah's residence and formed the People's Alliance for 'Gupkar Declaration'.

ED probe into cricket scam

ED officials said Abdullah's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as in the past. He was questioned for the first time in July last year in Chandigarh. According to PTI, the ED is understood to be questioning Abdullah about his role and decisions taken when the alleged fraud took place in the association when he was the JKCA president.

The agency's case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI, which booked former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.

The CBI had also filed a charge sheet in 2018 against Abdullah, Khan, Mirza as well as former JKCA treasurer Mir Manzoor Gazanffer Ali and former accountants Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh for the "misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore" from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to promote the sport in the erstwhile state between 2002 and 2011.

'This is on a day when my father turns 84!'

Meanwhile, the National Conference on Wednesday expressed anger over the ED summoning party president Farooq Abdullah for questioning for the second time within a week, and said these tactics are only aimed at "browbeating" opposition leaders who raise their voice against the BJP's "divisive politics".

His son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his displeasure and tweeted the party statement on his father's summoning with a comment: "This on a day when my father turns 84!"

This on a day when my father turns 84! https://t.co/Q9h3VPccIn — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 21, 2020

(With PTI inputs)