Farooq Abdullah Says He's 'unafraid Of ED' After 6-hour Grilling In JKCA Embezzlement Case

After being interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for eight hours, former Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) CM Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that he is not afraid of the questioning. Maintaining that it was upto the courts to decide, Abdullah said that ED was doing their job. ED has questioned Abdullah in connection with a money-laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association funds.

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in case related to alleged fraud in JK Cricket Association

Abdullah: 'I am not afraid', after ED questioning

"Why are you guys getting troubled if they questioned me? They asked me some questions and I replied. Now, it is up to the courts to decide," said Abdullah to reporters outside ED office.

He added, "They have their job to do and I have mine. There is nothing to be worried about. I am not afraid at all." Commenting on the restoration of Article 370, he said, "We have a long way to do and have long political battle irrespective of Farooq is alive or dead. Our resolve had not changed and won't change at all on 370. Its struggle of all our people".

J&K leaders slam Farooq Abdullah's questioning by ED, term it 'political vendetta'

ED probe into cricket scam

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI, which booked former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza. The CBI later filed a chargesheet against Abdullah, Khan, Mirza as well as Mir Manzoor Gazanffer Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh (former accountant of JKCA) for the "misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore" from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to promote the sport in the state between 2002-11. The ED said its probe found that JKCA received Rs 94.06 crore from BCCI in three different bank accounts during financial years 2005–2006 to 2011–2012 (up to December 2011).

NC: Vendetta against Farooq Abdullah

Reacting to the questioning, Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah tweeted, "This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence". Other Gupkar signatories like PDP, J&K PC also slammed the enquiry.

“The ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is clearly the result of the unity that Dr Sahib has been able to forge among mainstream political parties in J&K. This is the price one faces when opposed to BJP’s ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is a witness to how BJP has been employing coercive and intimidative measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is a case in point,” said NC's statement.

