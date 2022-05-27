Farooq Abdullah Under ED Scanner Again; Summoned In Money Laundering Case On May 31

In more trouble for National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, he has been asked to appear by the ED at its Delhi office on May 31, sources revealed. He has been under the scanner in the alleged laundering of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association funds. In October 2020, he was questioned by the central investigative twice in connection with this case. On December 19, 2020, the ED attached his properties worth Rs.11.86 crore including residential houses at Gupkar Road, Katipora and Sunjwan, commercial buildings in the Residency Road area of Srinagar and land at 4 different places in the Union Territory.

Reacting to the summons issued to the former J&K CM, NC contended that this had become common for all opposition parties in India. In a statement, it asserted, "Every time elections are expected to be announced in any state, the investigative agencies move in first to clear a path for the BJP. This appears to be the case this time as well and this is the price opposition parties pay for opposing this government. Dr. Abdullah has continued to maintain his innocence in the matter and has cooperated with the investigative agencies and will do so in this case as well. It’s also not a coincidence that the only leaders targeted in J&K belong to the PAGD alliance parties".

Enforcement Directorate issues summons to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah asking him to appear before the investigators at its headquarters in Delhi on May 31: Official sources



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/5kS8cxVF43 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

ED's allegation against Abdullah

As per the ED, over Rs. 45 crore out of the JKCA funds was siphoned including cash withdrawals of Rs.25 crore. The ED alleged that six new bank accounts and a dormant bank account in the name of the Kashmir Wing of JKCA were used for parking of funds and siphoning of the same. Accusing the NC chief of misusing his position as the JKCA president to facilitate the laundering of funds, it claimed that he was a beneficiary of the laundered money.

"Between years 2005 – 2006 to December 2011, JKCA received funding totaling to Rs. 109.78 crore from BCCI. Between years 2006 to January 2012, when Dr. Farooq Abdullah was the President of JKCA, he misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office bearer at JKCA to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering of JKCA Funds. Investigation clearly brings out that Dr. Farooq Abdullah was instrumental as well as beneficiary of the laundered funds of JKCA," ED alleged in a statement.

It added, "Despite existing regular bank account of JKCA, six new bank accounts were opened for parking of JKCA Funds and siphoning of the same. One dormant bank account in the name of Kashmir Wing of JKCA was also made operational for the same purpose". Abdullah has already moved the J&K High Court challenging the ED order attaching his properties.