Farrukhabad: UP CM Lauds Police's Courage And Strategy In Safely Rescuing 23 Children

On Friday, January 31, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the courage and astute strategy of the State police in rescuing 23 children from the captivity of murder convict Subhash Batham. He added that the police personnel is always in a state of preparedness for the safety and security of the people. Earlier, the UP CM had announced an award of Rs.10 lakh for the police team that successfully carried out the operation.

हमारी पुलिस ने जिस साहस और रणनीति से 23 बच्चों को सकुशल एक अपराधी की गिरफ्त से मुक्त कराया है वह सराहनीय है। प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था आपके मार्गदर्शन में जनमानस की सुरक्षा के लिए संकल्पित एवं सदैव सजग है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 31, 2020

Read: Yogi Adityanath To Hold Three Rallies Near Shaheen Bagh Protest Area

Farrukhabad hostage situation

The hostage situation ensued for 9 hours on Thursday after Batham took hostage 23 children whom he had invited for a birthday party in Farrukhabad. While the policemen tried to convince him to surrender, he fired from inside his house at about 5 pm, injuring two individuals. Thereafter the SP and the DM reached the spot.

After 7 hours, the murder accused released a 6-months old girl. At around 1 am, the police decided to enter the house using force and fired at Batham in self-defence. Later, the police confirmed the murder convict’s death at 1.30 am. Reportedly, the UP CM was himself monitoring the situation from Lucknow. Meanwhile, Batham’s wife who was beaten up by the locals too succumbed to her injuries.

Read: All Farrukhabad Hostages Rescued, Kidnapper Killed In Encounter: UP Police

UP Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi on children kept as hostage at a house in Farrukhabad: The person who was holding the children as hostage has been killed in an operation and all children have been safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/48QYcsoGRr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2020

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Over 15 Children, Women Held Hostage At A House In Farrukhabad

Shah congratulates UP CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the Farrukhabad incident. He opined that the clever strategy of the police to safely rescue all the children was laudatory. Furthermore, he congratulated Yogi Adityanath as well.

Read: Farrukhabad: Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 10L Reward To UP Cops For Successful Rescue Ops