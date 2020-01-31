Union Budget
Farrukhabad: UP CM Lauds Police's Courage And Strategy In Safely Rescuing 23 Children

Law & Order

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the courage and astute strategy of the UP police in rescuing 23 children from the captivity of convict Subhash Batham.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
UP

On Friday, January 31, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the courage and astute strategy of the State police in rescuing 23 children from the captivity of murder convict Subhash Batham. He added that the police personnel is always in a state of preparedness for the safety and security of the people. Earlier, the UP CM had announced an award of Rs.10 lakh for the police team that successfully carried out the operation.  

Farrukhabad hostage situation

The hostage situation ensued for 9 hours on Thursday after Batham took hostage 23 children whom he had invited for a birthday party in Farrukhabad. While the policemen tried to convince him to surrender, he fired from inside his house at about 5 pm, injuring two individuals. Thereafter the SP and the DM reached the spot.

After 7 hours, the murder accused released a 6-months old girl. At around 1 am, the police decided to enter the house using force and fired at Batham in self-defence. Later, the police confirmed the murder convict’s death at 1.30 am. Reportedly, the UP CM was himself monitoring the situation from Lucknow. Meanwhile, Batham’s wife who was beaten up by the locals too succumbed to her injuries. 

Shah congratulates UP CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the Farrukhabad incident. He opined that the clever strategy of the police to safely rescue all the children was laudatory. Furthermore, he congratulated Yogi Adityanath as well.  

Published:
