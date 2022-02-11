Fatehpur Coal Block Case: Prakash Industries' Directors Including Ved Aggarwal Get Bail

In a recent update to the Fatehpur coal block case, a special CBI Court for coal matters on Thursday, February 10, granted bail to Prakash Industries Ltd directors Ved Prakash Agarwal, Ashok Kumar Chaturvedi, Harish Chandra Gupta (former coal secretary), and Kuljeet Singh Kropha (former joint secretary of coal Ministry). It is further learned that the accused persons are allowed to travel abroad but are directed to inform the investigating officer and the Court before leaving the country after furnishing FDR of Rs 50 lakhs each.

While granting bail, Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj said, "Considering the submissions made, accused persons namely Ved Prakash Agarwal, Ashok kumar Chaturvedi, Harish Chandra Gupta and Kuljeet Singh Kropha are admitted to bail, on furnishing a perosnl bond and surety bond for a sum of Rs 50,00 with a further condition that they will not try to influence prosecution witnesses or tamper with the evidence".

Earlier in January, the Special Court said cognisance of an offence under section 120 B read with section 420 read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 is taken against all the five accused. Cognizance of an offence under section 420 read with 511 IPC is also taken against all three private persons and also under section 15 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the two public servants HC Gupta and KS Kropha.

As per the investigation agency, the case is concerned with Prakash Industries Limited which allegedly made irregularities in the application filed for the allotment of the coal block.

Fatehpur coal block case hearing

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal Counsel appeared for Ved Prakash Agarwal, Ashok Kumar Chaturvedi, and GL Mohta submitted that the arrest was not made during the investigation and all the accused persons cooperated throughout the probe including appearing before the Investigation officer whenever asked to report. Also, GL Mohta is currently in the USA as his son who is living there is unwell and so Mohta would return to India sometime later in March 2022.

While Advocate VK Sharma for CBI submitted that bail not to be granted to GL Mohta and be exempted from personal appearance till he returns to India. Sharma stated that Mohta's bail can be considered upon his arrival to India. While the court stated that Mohta is admitted to interim bail concerning his personal issue and his application will be decided on merits after his return to India, the court said.

Counsel Atul Guleria appeared for former public servants and submitted that the trial of the instant case will take considerable time to conclude and the accused persons were not arrested during the investigation while they have continued to cooperate throughout the investigation. It further mentioned that there is no chance of the accused fleeing from justice.

