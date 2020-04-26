Supercar Youth's Dad Says Son Was Distributing Food; Lists Indore Family's COVID Charity

The father of the young man who was caught driving his yellow Porsche early on Sunday morning released his statement defending his son. On Sunday morning, Indore police caught a young man out on the streets in his yellow supercar, who was allegedly out on the roads to distribute food packets. When he attempted to show his curfew pass, he was shut down and punished by being made to do sit-ups for not wearing a mask amid the COVID crisis.

"We have been distributing food packets to the poor and in police stations. We have also donated our personal ambulance to the government for social service. The police personnel were not involved in the incident. They were from Nagar Surakhsa team. They were hurling abuses at my son. Not once were they listening to what he was trying to say. If there was a problem they should have taken him to the police station, followed due process of law. You are making him do sit-ups insulting him in front of the media," he said.

The incident

In the video, the police can be seen firmly, and at times loudly, forcing him to do sit-ups as punishment, with the officer on hand clearly in no mood to tolerate his explanations. At one point, when asked whether he has a mask, he moved to pull one out of his pocket, at which point he's asked 'what's it doing there, when do you intend to wear it, on your wedding day?'

Sanskar stated that despite having all necessary documents in possession including a curfew pass, the police did not listen to him. "I was just going home after finishing my food packet work when I was suddenly stopped at (address). I followed the law and pulled my car towards the side," he said.