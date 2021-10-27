Fight over family dispute ends in death of couple, their 2 kids in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon, Oct 26 (PTI) An altercation between a married couple ended in tragedy when the woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two minor children, while her husband also killed himself later in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident took place in village Karamtara under Lalbagh police station limits, said Lalbagh Station House Officer (SHO) Shivendra Rajput.

A family dispute triggered the altercation after which the woman, Vedica Sahu (28), taking along her two children, son aged 3 and two-year-old daughter, stormed out of the house and jumped into the village well, he said.

After learning about the death of his wife and children, the man, Doman Sahu (32), committed suicide by hanging himself, said Rajput.

The police later fished out the bodies from the well and sent them for autopsy, he said. PTI COR RSY RSY

