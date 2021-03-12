File Case Against Kangana Ranaut On Copyright Complaint: Mumbai Court To Cops

A Mumbai court has asked the city police to register an offence against actor Kangana Ranaut after the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation, an official said on Friday. Ashish Kaul, the author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir, which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda' has accused Kangana Ranaut of copyright infringement.

Kaul said he has the exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda who was the Princess of Lohar (Poonch), now in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir. "Is it believable by any stretch of the imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?" he added.

The Khar police are in the process of registering an FIR in the case, a senior police official told PTI.

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda

Kangana and producer Kamal Jain will join hands to bring back the franchise after 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. In February, the duo met for a meeting to discuss the story with legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad. "Discussions with @KanganaTeam and legendary writer #VijayendraPrasad as we begin the journey to our next project The Legend of Didda," Kamal Jain wrote on Twitter.

The sequel will reportedly tell the true story of Didda, who was the Queen of Kashmir and defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice. Despite being struck by polio in one leg, she was one of the greatest warriors.

(With PTI inputs)