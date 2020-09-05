Film Producer Nutan Naidu Arrested, To Be Produced In Udupi Court In Tonsuring Case

Film Producer Nutan Kumar Naidu will be produced in a count in Udupi, Karnataka, on Saturday after he was arrested there by the Visakhapatnam Police on Thursday. The arrest was in connection with an incident of a 20-year-old man allegedly tonsured after he stole a phone.

Naidu will be brought to Andhra Pradesh with the permission of the court, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said.

"Film producer Nutan Naidu was arrested and produced in Court at Udupi, Karnataka in connection with an incident wherein a man's head was allegedly tonsured after he stole a phone. We will bring him to Andhra Pradesh after Court permits," Sinha said while addressing media in Visakhapatnam.

Wife also arrested

Seven more persons including Naidu's wife were also arrested. The arrests were made after only after a probe which proved Naidu's role in the incident.

Two mobiles were also seized from Naidu after his arrest, the police said. Recently a person made a fake call to King George Hospital (KGH) Superintendent Sudhakar in the name of former IAS officer PV Ramesh to threaten them for a favour.

"After the arrest of Nutan Naidu, we got the SIM, which was used to make the fake call, from him," said CP Sinha.

Naidu has been a former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and is a film director by profession. The filmmaker’s wife had accused a man reportedly from the oppressed community of stealing a mobile phone and tonsured his head as punishment.

He was arrested by Visakhapatnam Police with the help of Karnataka police.

Sinha even said he was attempting to flee from Udupi to Maharashtra. Police said to have found evidence of Nutan Naidu's role as he spoke with his wife before and after the incident over a video call. The tonsuring incident has been caught in the CCTV camera of Nutan's house in Pendurthi. He absconded after the incident came to light in the last week.

(With ANI inputs)

