Finance & Commerce Mins Assure Indians Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Scam Money Will Return

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed that it has seized assets of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi and transferred Rs 9300 Crore to banks which were duped, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman have once again assured that the fugitive economic offenders will be actively pursued and their dues will be recovered.

Bringing economic offenders to book and ensuring recovery of public money, assets worth more than 80% of Bank loss in cases of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been attached/seized. https://t.co/yF7bmwTM3h — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 23, 2021

Fugitives & economic offenders will be actively pursued; their properties attached & dues recovered.#PSBs have already recovered ₹1357 Cr by selling such shares.

A total of ₹9041.5 Cr shall be realised by banks through sale of such attached assets.https://t.co/e6F7n8drdl https://t.co/Jw96WlfjHX — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 23, 2021

ED seizes assets of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi

The ED on Wednesday informed that it has attached properties worth Rs 18,170.02 crore which included assets worth Rs. 969 crore located in foreign countries. The quantum of the attached and seized assets represents 80.45% of the total bank loss of Rs. 22,585.83 Crore. The investigation by the ED has proved that a substantial part of these assets was held in the names of dummy entities/ trusts/ third persons/ relatives of these accused and these entities were proxy of these accused to hold these assets.

Prosecution Complaints have been filed against all the three accused after the completion of the PMLA investigation. Extradition requests have been sent for Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to the UK and in the case of Mehul Choksi, the extradition request has been sent to Antigua and Barbuda. The Indian Authorities are rigorously following up with the concerned authorities in these aforesaid countries for their extradition.

"As on date, out of total attached/ seized assets of Rs. 18,170.02 crore under provisions of PMLA, assets worth of Rs 329.67 crore has been confiscated and assets worth Rs 9041.5 Crore, representing 40% of total loss to the bank have been handed over to the Public Sector banks," a statement by the ED said.

ED not only attached/ seized assets worth of Rs. 18,170.02 crore (80.45% of total loss to banks) in case of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi under the PMLA but also transferred a part of attached/ seized assets of Rs. 9371.17 Crore to the PSBs and

Central Government. — ED (@dir_ed) June 23, 2021

Charges against economic offenders

Liquor baron and former MP of the Rajya Sabha Vijay Mallya, currently in London faces charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the Rs 9000 crores borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. A consortium of 11 banks that gave Mallya loans, led by State Bank of India (SBI) had estimated a loss of over Rs 6,200 crore due to Mallya's bad loans and sought restoration of his properties seized by the ED.

Nirav Modi who was arrested on March 19, 2019, has been accused to be the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB to the extend of Rs 13,578 crore. Owner of Gitanjali jewellers, Mehul Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank and siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking.