FIR Against Congress' Digvijaya Singh & Others For Violating Distancing In Bicycle Protest

On Thursday, an FIR has been registered against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and 150 other party workers under sections 341,188,143, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code. Digvijaya Singh along with party workers on Wednesday took out a cycle protest in Bhopal against hike in fuel prices. Singh and other workers have been accused of violating social distancing norms amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Even as he was booked for violating the norms, Singh took to Twitter and asked why were the previous stock of petrol/ diesel not being sold at the previous rate. He said that he welcomes the move of filing FIR against him as it is the wish of the citizens but added, "Today, the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing so I want to ask who is benefiting from the rising prices of petrol diesel? 1-Petrol Pump Owner, 2- Petroleum producing companies 3- Central Government?"

वैसे तो क़ायदे से पेट्रोल डीज़ल के दाम बढ़ने पर आम उपभोक्ताओं को पुराने स्टॉक का तेल पुरानी रेट में मिलना चाहिए। लेकिन मैं ये पूछना चाहता हूँ कि क्या ग्राहक इतना भी फ़ायदा उठा पा रहे हैं ? क्या इसका पालन हो रहा है? जहॉं तक मेरी जानकारी है नहीं हो रहा है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 25, 2020

Cycle protest by Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday staged a 'cycle protest' against the continuous surge in fuel price and alleged that the hike in petrol and diesel prices is an 'opportunity in disaster' for the PM Modi-led government to earn money. The Congress leader started his cycle march from Roshanpura intersection in Bhopal to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. Digvijaya Singh continued his attack on the Centre as he went on to claim that the current government cannot be removed from power till the time Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) remain operational.

Speaking to media, Singh had said, "Today when people are getting infected with COVID-19, inflation is increasing and people are dying of hunger. The Central government has increased excise duty on petrol and diesel for the 18th consecutive day."

