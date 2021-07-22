FIR Against Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh & Others In Extortion Case; 2 Civilians Arrested

Adding to Param Bir Singh's woes, the Mumbai police on Thursday, registered a case of extortion against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, and 4 Police inspectors and junior-level police personnel, confirmed DCP PRO S Chaitanya. An FIR has been filed at Marine Drive police station under several IPC sections and two civilians have been arrested. Singh, who is currently Maharashtra DG Home Guards, has been 'on leave' since May.

Mumbai Police files extortion case against Param Bir Singh

Earlier on July 15, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was allowed by the Maharashtra govt to do an open investigation into bribery allegations by Inspector Anoop Dange. Sources further reported that the ACB has already recorded Dange's statement and submitted a report to the Maharashtra govt seeking to conduct an 'open probe'. Dange had alleged that he was asked to pay Rs 2 crore by Singh's relative for being reinstated into the police force.

In a letter to the Maharashtra Home department, Dange claimed that Param Bir Singh after taking charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner, suspended him because he had filed an FIR against a very influential accused in 2019 and the CP wanted his name to be dropped from the chargesheet. Even before taking charge as CP, Parambir Singh as DG ACB had opposed the filing of the FIR, it added. Dange, who was recently reinstated by the state government, alleged that Param Bir Singh had close connections with underworld gangsters claiming he had evidence against Param Bir's “deep-rooted connections".

Other allegations against Singh

Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Ghadge alleged that Singh had ordered Ghadge to drop the names of 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and 7 builders from the charge sheet and on refusing to do so led to Ghadge's wrongful imprisonment in a frivolous case till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Apart from Ghadge, three bookies have accused Singh of extortion and slapping false cases against them in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs.

Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure. Param Bir currently holds the position of Maharashtra DG – Home Guards, but has been 'on leave since May', say sources. Singh had accused ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, leading to his transfer and Deshmukh's resignation.