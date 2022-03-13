FIR Against Narayan Rane's Sons For Claiming Sharad Pawar Has Connections With Dawood

Alleging that Nilesh Rane connected NCP chief Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim, a case has been registered against Union minister Narayan Rane's sons - BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Police Station. The complaint was registered by NCP leader Suraj Chavan. Reportedly, Nitesh Rane while speaking at a press conference was quoted asking if there is any connection between Pawar to Dawood as the NCP Chief is not asking Nawab Malik to resign.

Case registered against Union minister Narayan Rane's sons in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra | Case registered against Union minister Narayan Rane's sons BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Police Station, on the complaint of NCP leader Suraj Chavan alleging that Nilesh Rane connected NCP chief Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

NCP's Nawab Malik sent to judicial custody in D-gang money laundering case

A Special PMLA court in Mumbai has sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to judicial custody till March 21. Earlier on February 23, Nawab Malik was arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case. Prior to this, a Special PMLA court had extended Nawab Malik's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 7 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. On Monday, the NCP leader was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his ED remand.

Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case

Earlier on March 1, the Bombay High Court permitted a hearing of a petition by Malik seeking to challenge his arrest and the remand order. In his petition, Malik said that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR, the equivalent of an FIR) should be quashed as his custody and incarceration were abjectly illegal, and therefore he should be released forthwith.

During the morning hours of February 23, ED officials came to Malik's residence, and then he was questioned at home before being taken to the ED office. As per the PTI report, Malik was questioned for seven hours before being arrested.

Image: PTI