FIR Against Param Bir Singh Claims He Received 75% Cash Extorted By Sachin Vaze, Read Here

On Friday, Mumbai Police registered a fresh case of extortion against former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh, dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze and others at the Goregaon police station based on a complaint filed by a businessman named Bimal Agrawal. In his statement, Agrawal claimed that on August 31, 2020, when he visited the crime branch unit- 11 office, Sachin Vaze said to Narayan Bhai present in Vaze’s cabin, “Money collected from the Bookies in Mumbai will be lent to CP Param Bir Singh. 75 per cent of the money will be allocated to Number One and the remaining 25 per cent will be distributed among us”.

Republic has accessed the FIR copy, which mentioned the statement of the plaintiff Bimal Agrawal. In his statement, Agrawal has said that “In January-February 2020, Sachin Vaze came into my office in Malad. He said, soon, my close boss Param Bir Singh will be the Mumbai Police Commissioner. You continue with your Hotel Business, I will handle the rest. I will help you with your Hotel set-up as the “Money collection” work will be handed over to me. And as per Sachin Vaze, on March 31, 2020, Param Bir Singh took an oath as a Mumbai Police Commissioner and later in some days, Sachin Vaze was reinstated as CIU Head in Crime Branch”.

Agrawal further mentioned, “In August 2020, Vaze meet me in my office in Mumbai’s Malad, where he said, if you want to run your hotel business peacefully then you have to work accordingly. Provide me with the information of Hotel Line connection, furthermore, you have to fulfil the monthly collection as asked to you. I will settle down your two EOW cases registered against you with the help of CP Param Bir Singh”.

In an explosive revelation, Agrawal has said that “On 31st August 2020, Sachin Vaze called me in at his Unit-11 office says, Number 1 said, he went into 6 months Loss because of the pandemic, and to overcome the loss, 2 crores a day, collection target has been assigned to me (Sachin Vaze). CP Param Bir Singh has asked to meet every bookie. Huge pressure has been mount upon me by Number-1, so now you help me with the collection method from the Hotels, bars and Bookies in Mumbai or else you won't be able to run your hotel business, as I handle the Mumbai Police’s Special Service (SS) branch, will conduct a Raid in your hotel and file a false case against you”.

Sachin Vaze referred to Param Bir Singh as 'Number One'

Agrawal, in his statement, has said, “I called Narayan Bhai, who will look after the money collection from the Bookies in Mumbai to Sachin Vaze’s Unit-11 office on August 31, 2020. Myself, Sachin Vaze, inspector Sunil Mane and Narayan went to Mane’s cabin, where Vaze said to Narayan that, you have to collect money from the Bookies in Mumbai and collected money will be lent to CP Param Bir Singh. 75 per cent of the money collected will be allocated to Number-1 and the remaining 25 per cent will be distributed among us (police officials)”.

Arrested accused Sumit Singh was produced before court

After the FIR was registered, Goregaon police arrested an accused named Sumit Singh alias Chintu. Sumit was produced before the Borivali court today, where the court sent Sumit Singh to the police custody till August 23.

See the FIR Copy here:

Image Credit: PTI