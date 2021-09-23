FIR Copy Of Terror-accused Jaan Mohammad Shaikh Accessed; Arrest On Partner's Tip-off

Around a week back, the special cell of Delhi police arrested six accused from Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, who were ISI-backed terrorists trained by Pak Army officers and were on the verge of planning attacks in several of the big cities in the country during Durga Puja and Ramlila.

Of the arrested, an accused named Jaan Mohammad Shaikh from Mumbai’s Dharavi area was arrested by the team from Kota, while he was on his way to Nizammudin. Sources now indicate that Shaikh was not on the radar of the Delhi special cell team. In fact, one of the other accused arrested by the team who was a partner of Shaikh, mentioned his details. Following this, a trap was laid for Shaikh.

The concerned partner, on the direction of the police, asked him to travel for some work assigned. The police team-well aware that Shaikh was travelling in Golden Temple Express coach no B6 and seat no 2, and arrested him on the way.

Cases against Jaan Mohammad Shaikh

More details accessed through an FIR copy, exclusively obtained by Republic, show that there were three cases against Shaikh -at Dharavi, Pydhonie, and Sakinaka police station. A 2001 case registered at Dharavi is on the changes of theft of electricity, under section 135 of the Indian Electricity act. Shaikh was acquitted in this case. Another case at Sakinaka, registered in the same year is under section 452(House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), section 34 (criminal act done within common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 (25) (Licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition) of Arms act.

The case registered at Pydhonie was also registered in the same year, wherein he was charged with extortion and firing under sections 307 and 387 of the Indian Penal code and arms act. The incident was regarding extortion and firing on a person named Anwar Dagaa at Dana Bunder, for which he was sent to two years of judicial custody.

The exclusive documents also mention the names of two of his close aides, who have an FIR against them at Dharavi police station filed in the year 2013. The details of FIR read, ‘That the Accused threatened the complainant at gunpoint asking him to make them a partner in their firm or they will harm the complainant and his family’. They have been charged with sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code and Arms act 3 (25).

Following the arrest of Shaikh, Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) earlier this week, arrested two more terror suspects from Mumbai and surrounding districts, the two arrested are Rizwan Momin from Mumbra and Zakir Hussain Shaikh. They were arrested in connection with a suspected criminal conspiracy purportedly hatched to commit terrorist acts.