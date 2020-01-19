The Debate
FIR Filed Against Women For Protesting Against CAA In Aligarh

Law & Order

An FIR was filed by the police against the women since they had gathered in the area even though Section 144 was imposed in the region.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uttar Pradesh

An FIR was launched against more than 60 women in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR). The police said that the women had gathered even though Section 144 was enforced.

READ: Uttar Pradesh: AMU VC Meets Student Protesters In Aligarh

Arrested after protests

Anil Samania, Circle Officer (CO) of Aligarh Civil Lines said, "Some women tried to stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register, which is a violation of Section 144. So, an FIR has been registered against 60-70 unknown women."

The Citizenship Amendment Act gives citizenship to illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and who entered India on or before 31 December 2014.

CAA was passed in the Parliament after a week of intense discussions and debates in both Houses. However, the government has faced a lot of protests for over a month now. There have been protests across the country in educational institutes as well as on the streets. The government has tried to reach out to the protestors to explain the same. In their outreach, the government has also initiated rallies and missed call campaigns, where people can register their support for the Act.

READ: 'Clerical Error', Claims Aligarh Police Confirming 1,000 Students Booked; Not 10,000

The opposition, led by the Congress had called for an opposition parties' meet to discuss the unrest in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR). Sonia Gandhi had termed the CAA as a "discriminatory and divisive" law whose "sinister" purpose was to divide people into religious lines, and asserted that the NPR (National Population Register) in form and content was "disguised NRC (National Register of Citizens)".

READ: Maharashtra Follows Kerala And Punjab In Anti-CAA Row, Mulls Passing Resolution Against It

READ: JNU Violence: Delhi Police Questions A Suspect, Another Says Did Not Receive Summons

