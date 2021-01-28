FIR Lodged Against Cong MP & 6 Journalists For Tweeting Fake News On January 26 Violence

Two days after the violent protests that broke out in Delhi, an FIR has been registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists for peddling fake news regarding the farmers tractor rally and instigating the protestors to cause riots. The FIR has been filed in Uttar Pradesh alleging that all the seven accused used their social media handles to peddle fake news and incite communal violence in the national capital. The complainant has sought a strict investigation against the seven accused named under section 124(A) which pertains to Sedition amongst other charges.

FIR against false tweets

The complainant has alleged that during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and other senior journalists had falsely tweeted that the Delhi Police had shot at a protesting farmer riding the tractor, with intentions to instigate people and cause riots in the national capital. The complainant was referring to the incident which had led to the death of a protesting farmer during the demonstration on January 26.

READ | Delhi Violence: 9 Teams Formed By Delhi Police To Nab Culprits; Paramilitary Under Command

"These people purposely spread this unfortunate and misleading news through their Twitter handles and said that a protestor driving tractor was killed by the police. It is known that despite anti-social elements' instigation and injuries inflicted upon the police personnel, officials showed restraint from using force and attempted to control the situation. Despite this, as per the pre-planned controversy this news was spread to cause riots and incite tensions between factions. Such riots on communal lines would've effected neighbouring countries as well," the FIR reads.

READ | Ghaziabad DM Orders Farmers At Ghazipur Border To Vacate Site; Warns Of Forceful Eviction

Moments after the incident, the Delhi Police had clarified that the protestor had died after his tractor rammed into the police barricade and turned turtle. The Delhi Police had also released the CCTV footage to quash reports claiming that the protestor lost his life after being shot at with a bullet. Moreover, the forensic report also stated that the protestor had no bullet injuries on his body.

Law enforcement agencies have swung into action to nab those responsible for the violence on Republic Day. As many as 33 FIRs have been registered at several police stations in the national capital and Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 people including farm leaders. Farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar are amongst the 37 people named by the Delhi police in the FIRs on the violence during the tractor parade.

READ | Delhi Violence: 9 Cases Transferred To Delhi Crime Branch, Special Cell Takes Over 1 FIR

READ | BKU's Rakesh Tikait Slaps Individual Allegedly Urging To Clear Protest Site At Ghazipur