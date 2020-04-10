FIR Lodged Against COVID-19 Positive Resident In Deenpur Village In Najafgarh

A case of FIR has been registered against a resident in Deenpur village, Najafgarh under the Epidemic Diseases Act (u/s 188/ 269 IPC) at Chhawla Police Station for concealing facts about his past travels including his visit to Markaz Nizamuddin. Legal action has been initiated against him as he jeopardized the health of the local community and his family members. The resident and two other members were found COVID-19 positive and no further cases reported so far, area inspector and SHO Chhawla Kishan Kumar Kawant informed Republic TV in an interview on Friday.

'The entire area has been sealed and cordoned off'

"Yes, an FIR has been lodged against the resident and appropriate action will be taken against him. I can't divulge his name. But yes two more members from his family have also tested positive. The entire area has been sealed and cordoned off from the rest of the neighbouring area. There are nearly 60 families staying in the area. Nobody from inside can come out and nobody from outside can go in. Only health officials, sanitary workers and card holders are allowed to go in. Situation is under control. No fresh cases have come up so far. Adequate Police and CRPF personnel are manning the area round the lock to maintain law and order," the SHO Chhawla informed.

