FIR Ordered Against Salman Khurshid For Comparing Hinduism To Boko Haram In His Book

A Delhi Court on Wednesday has directed the authorities to register an FIR against senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid who compared the "Sanatan" Hindu religion with terrorist organisations Boko Haram and ISIS in his book. Khurshid had recently sparked a row with the said comparison in his new book titled "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times". His remarks in the book had led to massive outrage and even his house in Nainital was vandalised.

The order to register the FIR against the former Union Minister was given by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi. The Delhi Court has therefore directed the Bakshi Ka Talab police in-charge to get the FIR lodged. It has been asked to register the FIR under the relevant provisions of law and ensure a proper investigation in the matter.

"The copy of the FIR be sent to the court within the next three days," the magistrate said.

This comes after an application was moved under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by a person - Shubhangi Tiwari. The magistrate remarked that based on the arguments raised in the application's support, "cognisable offences are made out against Salman Khurshid", reported PTI. The applicant also alleged that some portions of the book also amounted to hurting the religious feelings of Hindus.It was also stated that an application was moved at the police station for the registration of an FIR against the Congress leader, but the police did not do so and hence, the plea was filed in the court.

Meanwhile, in November, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition that had sought direction to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of the book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya'. Responding to the plea, Justice Yashwant Varma expressed his displeasure over people's sensitivity and had urged them to not buy the book if hurt.