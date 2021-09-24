Firing Inside Delhi's Rohini Court Premises At Gangster Gogi; Both Assailants Killed

In a shocking incident, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday in an alleged clash between rival gangs. As per sources, a gangster named Gogi was being produced in court, when his rivals opened fire at him. Three people are said to be injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants were killed in counterfire by Delhi police. Incidentally, this is the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court.

Firing in Delhi Court

Delhi: Shots fired at Rohini court premises, at least three injured. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/sQLu6nPiVz — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

As per emerging details, two assailants - Rahul and Maurice were shot dead by the police team. The assailants allegedly entered the court in the garb of lawyers' attire. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. Gogi, who was injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed. Sources state that forty rounds were fired in the clash.

Delhi Police issues statement

Two gangsters killed in immediate counterfire by Police as they opened fire in lawyers attire at a gangster UTP in Rohini court premises this afternoon. All 3 gangsters dead. No other injury or death occurred. JtCP nothern range will enquire into the incident and submit report. — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 24, 2021

Speaking to Republic TV, Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "This is not a gang war. Gogi was running an extortion racket. His rival fired at him. We are committed to counter it effectively. The police acted very swiftly. Two who attacked Gogi were neutralised. Injured Gogi was taken to hospital".

Who is Jitender Gogi?

As per reports, Delhi Police's Special Cell nabbed 29-year old Jitender Maan alias 'Gogi' after a four year chase on March 2020. The police nabbed him and his associates Fajja, Gaurav and Moi after tracking a number of Facebook accounts that Gogi and his team had set up, state reports. Gogi and his associates had reportedly posted a photo from a Starbucks outlet, giving away his location. The police nabbed him from a Gurgaon flat where he and his team was holed up.

Gogi had allegedly murdered a close friend of his college classmate Sunil Maan a.k.a Tillu - sparking a bitter rivalry. The gangster had allegedly killed Tillu's friend over a difference of opinion regarding a college election candidate. In retaliation, Tillu is said to have killed Gogi's close friend, triggering a gang war in Delhi after 2013. Gogi has been accused of extortion of property dealers, bookies and businessmen in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by death threats and carjackings.