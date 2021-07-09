'First Task': Bombay HC Tells Jyotiraditya Scindia To Frame Policy To Name Airports

Shortly after Jyotiraditya Scindia took charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Bombay High Court on Friday ordered him to finalise the policy to name airports across the country. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni said that the leader should give it a top priority and consider it as his "first task".

The court further said that it will not allow instances similar to the one from last month in Navi Mumbai, where thousands of people gathered demanding the upcoming airport in the city to be named after Project Affected People (PAP) leader DB Patil.

"We would like to know the present position of draft policy? Over this issue of naming (of airports), we took the state government to task last month as there was a gathering violating COVID-19 protocols with nearly 25000 people. Why should we allow this?" the bench said.

"If there is a new policy still in the draft stage, get it done now. You have a new set of ministers now. Let this be the work of the new aviation ministry. It should be the first task of the new aviation minister," it said.

The PIL was filed by lawyer Filji Frederick seeking directions to the Union government to come up with a uniform policy to name and rename airports. The HC has posted the matter for further hearing on July 16.

Protests over naming Navi Mumbai airport

Last month, around 25,000 people including political party workers staged a protest to demand the naming of the Navi Mumbai international airport after Project Affected People (PAP) leader DB Patil. The protests also gave an August 15 deadline to the Maharashtra government to announce the airport's new name, threatening to halt all airport work if demands not met.

The protest against City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) took place after it decided to name Navi Mumbai airport after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.