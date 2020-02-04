Union Budget
Amid Stunning AAP Link, Shaheen Bagh Gunman Sent To 2-day Police Custody; Visuals Out

Law & Order

In a massive development in the Shaheen Bagh shooting case, Kapil Gujjar, the man who fired near Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, has emerged as an AAP member

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a sensational twist in the Shaheen Bagh shooting case, it has emerged that Kapil Gujjar, the man who fired near the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2019. 

Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch, addressing the media said, "In our initial investigation, we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand." 

Gujjar had fired multiple bullets in the air in the Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. He was arrested by the Delhi Police and a court sent him to police custody. Protests have been going on in the Shaheen Bagh area since over 50 days over the newly-enacted CAA and proposed National Register for Citizen (NRC).

 

