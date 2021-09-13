Five Arrested For Firing At VHP Leader In Jamshedpur

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the firing on a local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader near the railway running room under Bagbera police station in Jamshedpur, police said on Monday.

Five persons involved in the firing incident were arrested on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (City), Subhash Chandra Jat said.

Bablu Kumar Singh was shot at by the accused over personal enmity on Thursday. VHP Secretary of Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee, Deepak Verma had said that Singh is the VHP Bagbera committee president.

Singh had received bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Tata Main Hospital.

Altogether, five to six rounds were fired in the incident, police said, adding that the incident occurred over personal enmity over grabbing a piece of government land.

Police has recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from the arrested persons.

