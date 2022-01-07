Five Arrested For Fraudulently Withdrawing Over Rs 2.48 Crore From Treasury In Rishikesh

Five persons including treasury officer Jagdish Chandra were arrested on Friday for alleged fraudulent withdrawals to the tune of over Rs 2.48 crore in the name of people who are dead, police said.

Chandra along with accountant Vinay Chaudhry are accused of projecting dead people as alive through fake documents and withdrawing over Rs 2.48 crore in their name from Narendra Nagar treasury here, SHO Pradeep Pant said.

Those arrested also include Sohbat Singh, Kalpesh Bhatt and Ranjit Kumar.

The case had been registered against the accused on Thursday, the SHO said.

Tehri SSP Navneet Bhullar has announced a cash reward for the police team for arresting the accused within 24-hours of booking them.

