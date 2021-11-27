Five Arrested In Connection With Illegal Lion Show In Gujarat

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the illegal lion show in which cattle was used a bait to lure a lion at a village in Gir forest of Gujarat's Junagadh district, an official from the forest department said on Saturday.

An FIR was recently lodged against 12 unidentified persons after a video of the illegal "show" went viral on social media.

"The cattle used for the purpose was an ox that was brought from a neighbour. The department on Friday arrested five persons, who helped the main accused organise the show," deputy conservator of forest (Junagadh), S K Berwal said.

A probe has revealed that the farm on which the "show" was organised belonged to one Dinesh Joshi, the main accused in the case who is absconding, Berwal said.

The action was taken on the basis of a video, in which a group of people can be seen purportedly gathered to watch an Asiatic lion kill a cattle tied to a pole during the illegal show organised on November 8.

In the video, the lion is seen feasting on the animal as onlookers watch the killing from a distance, with some of them recording the show on their mobile phones.

The accused persons have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, including provisions pertaining to hunting, it was stated.

