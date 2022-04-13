Five Chimpanzees Rescued In Assam; 2 Arrested

Five wild chimpanzees have been rescued from a vehicle and two suspected traffickers arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday.

During routine checking, the police intercepted a vehicle in Dilai Tiniali area near the Assam-Nagaland border on Tuesday night and found the animals inside.

The police rescued the five chimpanzees and handed them over to forest department officials of Manja range in the district on Wednesday.

Two persons who were in the vehicle were arrested.

During interrogation, the two said they hail from Thoubal district of Manipur.

