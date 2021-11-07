Five Cops Booked For Assaulting Colleague In Udaipur

Four constables and a head constable were shunted to police lines for allegedly beating up and stripping a colleague in Udaipur, police said on Sunday.

Head constable Manoj Meena filed a case against the five policemen -- head constable Jagdish Menaria and constables Nandkishore, Harikishan, Achlaram and Kailash Bishnoi -- alleging that they thrashed and stripped him at his residence on Wednesday night, police said. He also alleged that he was forced to dance by the accused policemen. He further said when he tried to go to the police station, they threatened him and did not allow him to go. He somehow reached the police station and gave a written complaint following which the case was registered.

All of them were posted in the Pratap Nagar Police Station. Meena alleged that the accused policemen were under the influence of alcohol when they barged into his house. The reason for their act is not revealed.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Swaroop ordered an investigation and sent the accused to police lines on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said all the six policemen were sitting together in the residential quarters of Meena where a verbal spat broke out between them after which the FIR was registered.

"The matter is being probed to ascertain more facts," the officer said.

