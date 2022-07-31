Five-member gang arrested for possession of contraband in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Ker), Jul 31 (PTI) Five people, including a woman, have been arrested for alleged possession of contraband worth Rs 15 lakh.

Police arrested all the five from a lodge near Pandalam junction in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received that the gang was engaged in sale of contrabands in the district.

MDAM weighing 154 grams and worth Rs 15 lakh and nine mobile phones, two luxury cars, a bike and pen drives were recovered from the accused. PTI RRT ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)