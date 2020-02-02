Five Members Of A Family End Their Lives In Fatehpur District Of Uttar Pradesh

Five members of a family were found dead in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased include a woman and her four daughters. The initial probe by the police suggests that the five persons had consumed poison.

"Neighbours informed police about the foul smell coming out of the house. We broke open the door and found five bodies lying in the room. We have also recovered poison from the room", the Police said.

The neighbours also informed the police that the woman's husband used to fight with her regularly after getting drunk and this could be the reason that the woman decided to end her life along with her daughters.

The bodies are sent for postmortem by the police.