Five PFI Members Arrested; Book To Radicalise Muslims For 'Islamic India By 2047' Seized

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has made some startling revelations about the agenda of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) which aims to make India an Islamic state by 2047. This comes a few days after the ATS filed a chargesheet against five office-bearers of the outfit and flagged a book named 365 days: Through a Thousand Cuts which outlines the extremist agenda.

According to the chargesheet, the book mentions how the conditions have changed for Muslims under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 and attempts to brainwash the community to turn against the state. "From the very next day when Modi came to power, all evil forces broke loose from their hidings. All hate mongers' tongue began to spit venom...they all thought India had already become a Hindu state," a paragraph from the book accessed by Republic Media Network read.

PFI's gameplan uncovered

The contents of the book was recovered from the phone of one of the five PFI members who were arrested by the ATS in Mumbai. In the chargesheet, the ATS revealed that the arrested members had a long-term plan to make India an Islamic state and that they organised gatherings in several districts of Maharashtra to radicalise the youth. The book, which is filled with hateful content against the Hindus, cites PM Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the 2002 riots that transpired in the state.

The book also mentions UP CM Yogi Adityanath and several other Hindu leaders including Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti and Giriraj Singh to spread hatred against Hindus by brainwashing the young Muslims. Notably, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) link has also emerged as the party was mentioned as the publisher of the book. The SDPI, on the other hand, has always denied any links to the PFI. So far, as many as 21 members of PFI have been arrested across Maharashtra and many others are facing the crackdown in other states. Earlier in the day, three people were arrested from Manawar in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.