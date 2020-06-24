FM Sitharaman Assures Action Against Policeman Who Assaulted Woman Bank Employee In Surat

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday responded to the incident wherein a policeman misbehaved with a woman staff member at Canara Bank branch in Surat, assuring the suspension of the accused constable. The Finance Minister also revealed that she had spoken to the Commissioner of Police who would visit the branch and take cognizance of the matter as well as ensure safety of the staff members. In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a cop was seen assaulting a women staff member at a Canara bank branch in Surat after she expressed her inability to update passbooks on account of the printer being out of order.

My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police, Shri. Bhrambhatt (IPS). He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch & assure the staff of their safety. Also he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately. @CP_SuratCity @PIB_India @canarabank — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 24, 2020

The entire incident came to light after the CCTV footage from the bank went viral over social media. In the footage, two customers including a policeman entered the bank premises. Shortly after, there was a scuffle, and then the policeman unlocked the door of the counter and charged towards the woman slapping and manhandling her. The incident which occurred at 4.30 pm on Tuesday has caused widespread outrage against the police officer over social media. Meanwhile, the Surat police has registered an offence and has assured that action has been initiated against the accused constable.

