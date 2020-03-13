The Debate
Haryana: Food And Drug Administration Busts Fake Hand Sanitiser Company, 5K Bottles Seized

Law & Order

Haryana Food and Drug Administration on Thursday busted a fake hand sanitiser manufacturing company and seized at least 5,000 hand sanitizers in Gurugram.

Updated On:

Haryana Food and Drug Administration on Thursday busted a fake hand sanitiser manufacturing company and seized at least 5,000 hand sanitisers in Gurugram, Haryana. "We have busted a hand sanitiser manufacturing company and seized at least 5,000 hand sanitizers", said Drug controller officer Ripan Mehta. He further disclosed that the company was opened for manufacturing industrial oils and protective papers and they started manufacturing hand sanitisers just 10 days back. They had filled isopropyl alcohol in the bucket and were filling the hand sanitiser bottles with it, he added. 

First Published:
