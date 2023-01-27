Food Delivery Agent Attacked By Two Drunken Men In Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, One Accused Held

In a shocking incident, a delivery boy was brutally thrashed by two men on Thursday, January 26, in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore. The accused were allegedly drunk when they attacked the victim. According to the sources, one person has been taken into custody by the police in connection with the matter.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Thirumalai Vaasan. It has been reported that the victim was thrashed while he was returning from Vadakumedu area in Katpaadi after delivering food.

Vaasan was severely injured in the attack and was admitted to Vellore district Hospital. Following the incident, the victim’s parents demanded strict action against the two men.

The incident occurred when the two men, who were allegedly drunk, were riding a bike and rammed into Thirumalai Vaasan's bike.

Past incidents of attack on delivery agents

Traffic cop attacks delivery agent: Earlier in June last year, a Tamil Nadu traffic policeman was caught on camera attacking a food delivery agent in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore sparking outrage online. Soon after the incident came to light, the policeman was arrested and suspended.

Policeman attacks Zomato delivery person: In a viral video that emerged in January 2022, a Tamil Nadu policeman brutally thrashed a Zomato delivery person. The incident occurred in Srivilliputhur of Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district.

Woman thrashes Zomato delivery boy: In August 2022, a woman in a viral video was seen thrashing the Zomato food delivery agent with her shoe.