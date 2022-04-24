In a startling revelation, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor claimed that he was forced to buy an MF Husain painting from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. As per his statement given to the ED which was a part of the second supplementary charge sheet filed before a special court in Mumbai, he said that late Congress leader Murli Deora who was the Union Petroleum Minister back then linked the purchase of the aforesaid painting to the chances of his getting the Padma Bhushan award. Moreover, he purportedly stated that the sale proceeds were used for the medical treatment of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New York.

Quoting Kapoor, the charge sheet said, "He (Murli Deora) had even made me several calls and messages also in this regard from multiple mobile numbers. In fact, I was very much reluctant to go for this deal and I had tried also to avoid this deal several times by ignoring his calls/messages and personal meetings". Moreover, the accused asserted that he hesitantly proceeded with the transaction against his family's wishes as he could not invite any form of enmity with the Deoras as well as the Gandhis.

Alleging that the formalities for closing the deal were held at Priyanka Gandhi's office, he allegedly told the ED, "Milind Deora had actively coordinated this final closing meeting. I wish to state that for this deal, I had made a payment of Rs.2 crore through a cheque of my personal account in HSBC Bank".

Furthermore, the Yes Bank co-founder also informed the central agency that Sonia Gandhi's close confidante and the late Congress MP Ahmed Patel told him subsequently that he would be duly considered for the Padma Bhushan award for performing a "good deed" for the Gandhi family.

Rana Kapoor's arrest

Rana Kapoor was arrested by the ED on March 8, 2020, after 30 hours of questioning. The ED has alleged that Kapoor misused his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Yes Bank to benefit his daughters' companies. According to the agency, loans worth Rs.30,000 crore were given by Yes Bank when he was at the helm of affairs. Out of these, advances of Rs. 20,000 crore became NPAs (non-performing assets).

After the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yes Bank co-founder moved a bail application citing a threat to his life. The plea mentioned that the Yes Bank founder's existing medical conditions such as bronchial asthma, chronic immunodeficiency syndrome, severe hypertension, and depression put him at a high risk of a lung infection if he contracted COVID-19 in jail. Additionally, it was argued that Kapoor needed to stay at home and get home-cooked food. But, he continues to languish in jail as this plea and subsequent applications were rejected.

(With PTI inputs)