Forces Crush Hizbul Terrorism In Kashmir; 22 Terrorists Killed In 2 Weeks, Reveals J&K DGP

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh revealed that in the last 24 hours 9 terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen had been eliminated out of which 3 were top-level commanders. The J&K DGP said that in the two-day operations carried out mainly in South Kashmir, 9 terrorists had been killed and over the past 2 weeks, around 22 terrorists had been wiped out, among which 6 were wanted for heinous crimes against civilians and forces.

"Over the past 2 weeks, 22 terrorists have been annihilated in 9 big operations across South Kashmir, mainly in Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora areas. It is a big relief for the people of the area. In Jammu, Rajouri 3 infiltrated terrorist were killed. So much infiltration shows that Pakistan is trying to push in its terrorists from all sides but our agile forces will continue to foil their plans," said the J&K DGP.

J&K DGP on Pulwama IED attempt

The Jammu DGP also spoke about the IED attack in Pulwama that was recently foiled by the forces talking about the neutralisation of IED-maker 'Fauji Bhai'. A few days ago, in a massive victory for the Indian security forces, terrorist Ismail, aka. Fauji Bhai, has been neutralised in an encounter in J&K's Pulwama, along with two other terrorists. "They tried to do a Pulwama like attack. The man associated with Hizbul Mujahideen in making the IED has also been killed in the operation. Our forces are working on the ground," he said.

Ismail is believed to be the Pakistan terrorist who fabricated the IED that was used in the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF Jawans were martyred - the worst-ever terror attack against India's armed forces. Furthermore, Ismail is also believed to have been the one who fabricated the IED that was seized in a white Hyundai Santro car, once again in Pulwama, last week.

"Our main attempts are to prevent border infiltrations. If infiltration occurs, then to control it and lastly to save the young children and youth being recruited via social media into militancy. Yesterday 3 children were going to adopt militancy. Our Awantipora police found this information out, stopped them and reunited them with their parents," said the J&K DGP.

