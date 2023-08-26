Security Forces Open 'speculative Fire' After Suspecting Terrorist Movements In Poonch

Security forces on Saturday morning opened ‘speculative fire’ after suspected movement of terrorists was detected in the upper reaches of Poonch. A search operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police along with Indian Army in the Gagna Top area of Surankote of Poonch district.

Speculative fire is normally used to check movement of suspicious persons along the border.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma told Republic, “Based on some specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists, searches were launched by joint forces and speculative fire was opened by forces while advancing.”

Sources said that movement of four-five terrorists were detected, following which the operation was launched early this morning.

It is pertinent to mention here that four Pakistani terrorists were killed on July 18 in Surankote area of Poonch and officials recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, including four AK series rifles with eight magazines with 196 rounds, two 9 mm pistols with three magazines, and 24 rounds were also recovered.