Foreign Nationals Without Valid Travel Documents Treated As Illegal Migrants: MoS Home

Taking account of foreigners entering the Indian mainland, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, informed the Lower House of the Parliament that those foreign nationals who entered the country without valid travel documents in a surreptitious manner are treated as illegal migrants. The Minister stated that the accurate data regarding the number of such migrants living in the country is not centrally available with the government.

"India not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention"

In a written reply to the Lower House of Parliament on the issue of Rohingya refugees, Rai said that India has not signed an agreement to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, and the 1967 Protocol.

"All foreign nationals (including refuge seekers) are governed by the provisions contained in the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and the Citizenship Act, 1955, and rules and orders made thereunder," Rai said. He further mentioned that there are reports about some Rohingya migrants taking up illegal activities.

Earlier in the month of July, the MoS had mentioned in response to a question by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Ritesh Pandey that illegal Rohingya migrants pose a threat to national security and there are reports that some of them have indulged in illegal activities. "Illegal migrants (including Rohingyas) pose a threat to the national security. There are reports about some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities," he had said.

Centre advise state, UTs to sensitise law enforcement to identify illegal migrants

The Narendra Modi-led central government has issued instructions to State Governments and Union Territory administrations advising them to sensitise the law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking appropriate steps for prompt identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents and for taking legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of law, informed MoS Home Affairs, Rai. Consolidated instructions to tackle the issue of overstay and illegal migration of foreign nationals have also been issued on March 30, 2021, he added.

(With Inputs from ANI)